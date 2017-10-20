On Nov. 3, a day to become known as Selena Day in Los Angeles, Selena Quintanilla will officially become the 2,622nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late Tejano music icon’s family is scheduled to gather for the dedication ceremony, together with actress Eva Longoria and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who will proclaim the date “Selena Day.”

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm at the site of Quintanilla’s Hollywood star, in front of the Capitol Records building. The Walk of Fame Selection Committee had first announced in 2016 that Selena would be honored with a star.

The first Tejano artist to win a Grammy, Quintanilla, a pioneer for Latin artists crossing over into the mainstream, continues to inspire young Latinas. The singer of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Dreaming of You” and other hits was murdered by the president of her fan club in 1995, at age 23.

On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Google premiered an animated Selena Quintanilla Google Doodle, commemorating Quintanilla’s debut solo album Selena, which was released on Oct. 17, 1989. Her final album, the crossover recording Dreaming of You, was released posthumously on July 18, 1995, and ultimately became her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Meruelo Media, which owns Los Angeles Spanish-language television station KWHY-TV, is the sponsor of the Selena Quintanilla Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

This article was originally published in Billboard.

