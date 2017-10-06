Selena Quintanilla’s dynamic voice was just one of many qualities that has kept her legacy alive. Another factor was her bubbly personality and how she spoke to fans and the media like they were family.

READ 8 Things We Learned From Chris Perez’s Live Review Of ‘Selena’

The latter could be seen in rare form thanks to an unearthed interview from 1994 by way of the Smithsonian. The museum’s latest “American Enterprise” exhibition takes a look at Hispanic advertising through the eyes of the “Queen of Tejano Music.” A camera donated to the exhibit featured an interview the singer did in 1994 with Tejano USA just before her performance at the Texas Live music festival.

Riding the high of her Grammy and Tejano Music Award wins, the singer was thrilled to look back on the moment. “When they first told us that we were nominated we all freaked out, we couldn’t believe it,” she said. “The first thing, I promise, the first thing that came to mind is that I need to take a camera to take pictures with all of these stars. It didn’t hit me till later when I thought, ‘Oh my God. What if we win?’ They didn’t let me take my camera in, that’s one of the things. I didn’t get to take pictures until afterward.”

She also spoke about her appreciation for actors after her appearance on several telenovelas, leaving us to wonder about the singer’s possible transition into film.

The Smithsonian plans to keep the footage but uploaded it to YouTube on Sept. 14, garnering over 200,000 views.

Other objects on display include the singer’s iconic outfits like her black leather jacket and black satin bustier worn during performances in the United States and Mexico. Her endorsement with Coca-Cola will also be on display with unpublished photos. Advertisement agency Sosa, Bromley, Aguilar & Associates will be analyzed through the exhibition and a breakdown of much Selena’s marketing increased revenues for companies looking to cater to the Mexican-American market.

“Selena is a reflection of a second wave of Hispanic marketing,” Kathleen Franz, the chair of the museum’s Work & Industry division and curator of American Business said. “Her selection as a spokesperson for Coca-Cola is based in the growth of the Mexican-American consumer market in the Southwest.”

Try not to tear up at the video up top.

READ From Solange To Bruno Mars: 9 Artists Cover Selena Classics