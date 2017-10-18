Tuesday, Oct. 17, mom and dad finally made it officially and became Mr. and Mrs. Guwop in a lavish $1.7 million ceremony.

Attendees were asked to wear winter white to coordinate with Gucci and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s ceremony and some of hip-hop’s biggest names were in attendance including Sean P.Diddy Combs, Monica and husband Shannon Brown, 2 Chainz and wife Kesha Ward and Rick Ross who showed up sporting a double Wingstop cup because…branding.

For those who couldn’t attend Gucci and Keyshia’s wedding they sent their love via social media. However, one congratulatory tweet left many perplexed and even a little uncomfortable.

Shawty Lo was killed in a car accident September 21, 2016, so obviously someone is still tweeting from the rapper’s account on his behalf, which isn’t odd in regards to artists who have passed, as maintaining their social presence is normal. Yet, well wishes on a marriage from someone who has died rubbed many people the wrong way.

Shawty Lo be like pic.twitter.com/m3Pj8N5zpi — Jesus (@naach914) October 18, 2017

How are you getting a signal?? pic.twitter.com/tNHsUUpPIA — Mz. Te-Te (@classy_cutie03) October 18, 2017

Yeah, we don’t have the answers. Congrats to The Wopsters though.