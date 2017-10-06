Harlem rapper Nathaniel “Bodega Bamz” De La Rosa is taking his experience as a real-life rapper to a small screen near you.

The New York-born, Puerto Rican-Dominican artist is known in hip-hop for several of his independently released projects and multiple fan favorite singles such as “Don Francisco” and “Say Amen.” He’s collaborated with numerous artists including A.S.A.P Ferg, French Montana, Joell Ortiz, Tego Calderon, Flatbush Zombies and the Martinez Brothers, among many others.

In his acting debut, Bamz has been cast in the upcoming Showtime comedy series SMILF, which is based in South Boston and chronicles the daily life of a single mother who is learning to coparent with her ex, while trying to make ends meet.

De La Rosa will have a recurring role as Carlos, who is best friends with Rafi (played by Miguel Gomez), Bridgette’s former boyfriend.

The show, premiering Nov. 5 after Shameless, is created by actress, writer, director and producer Frankie Shaw (who plays Bridgette).

Congrats to Bamz.