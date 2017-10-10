Ski Mask the Slump God has used the power of positive thinking to make one of his musical dreams come true.

Timbaland has always been a stan for the Virginia superproducer since he was a young kid, and Slump God let his affinity for the man’s music show on social media. But who knew it would actually lead to him working with Timbo… He did.

On their latest collaboration, “With Vengeance,” Offset joins the party to make things even more perky.