South Florida’s own Ski Mask the Slump God and the legendary rapid fire spitta Twista engaged in an outlandish battle of all battles for the crown of the fastest rapper in a new skit from 88 Rising.

LISTEN: Damian Lillard Locks Down Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz & More For His ‘Confirmed’ Album

Created in the throwback style of 16 and 32-bit arcade fighting classics like King of Fighters and Street Fighter, Ski Mask and Twista face off in a fun-filled three round battle to see who’s the best between these machine gun spitters.

LISTEN: Miami’s Own O.Z. Shows Us How He Spends His “Check” (Video)

The South Florida sensation kicked things off with some quick hitting flows while Twista delivered punishing bars and similes that shows the uninitiated exactly why he got the name “Tung Twista” and how he earned the Guinness World Record for being the fastest rapper in the world back in the early 90s.