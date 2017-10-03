Smino’s life as been better ever since he joined SZA on tour this year. After nurturing his own fanbase with his Blkswn album, the St. Louis phenom has killed concert after concert with TDE’s soon-to-be-superstar.

On Monday (Oct 2), Smino celebrated his 26th birthday with a new cut produced by his good friend and collaborator Sango.

“Shout to errbody who ever put somebody on lil ol me,” Smino wrote about “Sorbet.” “I love you muhf***as. Dis me jus havin fun wit it. Hope y’all enjoy, dance, smile to it. kuz n***a I do.”

