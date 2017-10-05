Alamo Records’ Smokepurpp is fully enjoying the spoils of rap success in his latest video for “Phantom.” The cut is featured on the South Florida rapper’s latest project Deadstarr and visuals feature cameos from his Gucci Gang comrades Lil Pump and Richie Samos.

READ: Smokepurpp Debuts “Bless Yo Trap,” Announces ‘Deadstar’ Album

As you guessed it, Smoke pulls with in a fly ride with 2 cups stacked up — filled with potent drank.

Just say no, kids!

READ: Juicy J Rolls Through Smokepurpp’s Block In “Streets Love Me” (Video)