Snoh Aalegra has been carefully constructing her full length album for years now. After 2 EPs, the Swedish singer releases 13-tracks on Feels.

The project was blessed with guest features from Logic, Vic Mensa, Vince Staples and Timbuktu, along with production from No I.D., Adrian Younge, Christian Rich, Dpat and Atu from Sonder, Leven Kali and more.