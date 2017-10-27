Message From The West: Snoop Dogg Wants To ‘Make America Crip Again’

Snoop Dogg is out to inspire a new generation of hip-hop heads to Make America Crip Again with his brand new body of work. The Long Beach veteran Neva Left but, with Trump administration running amok in our nation’s capital, Snoop felt compelled to drop his slightly political charged album.

M.A.C.A holds a firm stance against Trump with blatant shots at Agent Orange alongside scattered references to Colin Kaepernick & the NFL protests. Kid Capri, Chris Brown & O.T. Genesis make special appearances along with other dope collaborators like Ha Ha Davis, Shon Lawon, October London, and DesignerFlow.

Get your blue #MACA caps on and push play on Snoop Dogg’s Make America Crip Again below.