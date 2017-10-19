With a majority of the population labeled as visual learners, it’s so surprise Snoop Dogg’s upcoming project title, Make America Crip Again, raised a few eyebrows.

The project’s lead single of the same title was released this week and holds messages of action against the privileged who belittle the oppressed. With samples of his 1993 “Lodi Dodi” cut (inspired by Slick Rick) and Nas’ “The World is Yours,” the West Coast legend urges listeners to take things a step further than speaking out against No. 45. “Now that I’m your OG It’s my job to teach you, show you, lookout, reach you,” he spits.

In a statement about the album title, Snoop says the sentiment is a deep ode to the history of gangs. “What I mean by that is – in my lifetime, that’s when young black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead,” he said. “A lot of people glorify the gang banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip’s main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

The album will hit streaming platforms Oct. 27. Collaborators include Chris Brown, OT Genesis, October London with producers Kid Capri and Dam Funk.

“When you listen to my records, there’s always been a mix of conscious records and party records and this EP continues that trend,” he adds. “I’m taking it back to the era of being for ourselves and for everyone else. I’m for the evolution of people coming together and being one as opposed to being separate. Music is the best way to heal.”

Check out the single, “M.A.C.A.” below.

Make America Crip Again Tracklist:

1. “M.A.C.A.” (Produced by Ben Billions)

2. “3’s Company” ft. Chris Brown & OT Genesis (Produced by Don City)

3. “Good Foot” (Produced by Kid Capri)

4. “Dis Finna Be A Breeze” ft. Ha Ha Davis (Produced by Niggarachi)

5. “None of Mine” (Produced by Ben Billions)

6. “My Last Name” ft. October London (Produced by Los)

7. “Sports Center” ft. Designer Flow

8. “Fly Away” ft. Shon Lawon (Produced by Dam Funk)

