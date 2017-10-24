Snoop Dogg Names Most Influential Rappers Alive

Arguably, Kendrick Lamar is in the running for the “Best Rapper Alive” title. But according to Snoop Dogg, he isn’t on his list for most influential. In Snoop’s cover story for the anniversary issue of XXL, the west coast veteran listed his top four influential hip-hop artists, and some of the picks may surprise you.

READ: Snoop Dogg, O.T. Genasis, and Chris Brown Bring The New Age G-Funk On “3’s Company”

“I definitely would have to say JAY-Z, E-40, Too Short, Puff Daddy,” Snoop told XXL when asked who would make the cut.

Snoop elaborated: “Because of longevity and the way that they’ve been able to reinvent themselves and stay relevant and stay true to who they are And remain in the top five in conversation, no matter what it is when it comes to hip-hop.”

He definitely has a point there. Even so, many would feel as though Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Drake, and Kendrick deserve a name-drop, especially now.

READ: Snoop Dogg Explains Meaning Behind ‘Make America Crip Again’ Project Title

Nevertheless, Snoop definitely has a prominent voice in the industry. And if that’s how he feels, he deserves some respect.