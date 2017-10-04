Snow Tha Product Links With Castro Escobar & Kap G On “My Work Pt. 2″
There’s no denying that Snow Tha Product has bars for days, and she has the receipts to prove it. Snow has already proven herself worthy well before she dropped off not one but three of her Vibe Higher cyphers on YouTube. Now she plans to stand out from other high-profile Latino rappers with her latest single from her new mixtape.
“Got a private party in my telly, got that Puerto Rican thing to me,” Snow raps in the audio clip up top. “Not even my light work is that heavy, It’s the rap game’s Mariaveli, You’re better off checking and respecting the name.”
Snow takes on Castro Escobar and Kap G’s recent single “My Work,” produced by .EC Martinez, and flips it into her own creation called “My Work Part 2.” As you can see above, Snow’s rhymes are the perfect foreshadowing of what to expect from her highly anticipated mixtape Vibe Higher which drops later today. The single made waves hours before she officially kicks off her Vibe Higher tour in Fresno, CA.
Stream Snow Tha Product’s new single “My Work Pt. 2.”, then check out the Vibe Higher tour dates below.
Oct. 4 – Fresno, Calif. – Strummers
Oct. 5 – Berkeley, Calif. – Cornerstone Berkeley
Oct. 6 – Petaluma, Calif. – Phoenix Theater
Oct. 7 – Santa Cruz, Calif. – The Catalyst
Oct. 8 – Reno, Nev. – Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor
Oct. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex
Oct. 12 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Mesa Theater
Oct. 13 – Fort Collins, Colo. – Aggie Theatre
Oct. 14 – Denver, Colo. – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Oct. 15 – Colorado Springs, Colo. – Black Sheep
Oct. 17 – Lincoln, Neb. – Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 18 – Wichita, Kan. – Rock Island
Oct. 19 – Chicago, Ill. – Metro
Oct. 20 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Rave Bar
Oct. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. – Ready Room
Oct. 23 – St. Paul, Minn. – Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Oct. 24 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly’s
Oct. 26 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Emerson Theatre
Oct. 27 – Ann Arbor, Mich. – Blind Pig
Oct. 29 – Cleveland, Ohio – Grog Shop
Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Rex Theater
Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, Pa. – The Foundry at the Fillmore
Nov. 2 – New York, N.Y. – SOB’s
Nov. 5 – Durham, N.C. – Motorco Music Hall
Nov. 08 – Atlanta, Ga. – Masquerade – Hell Stage
Nov. 14 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Sunshine Theater
Nov. 16 – Farmington, N.M. – Top Deck
Nov. 17 – Flagstaff, Ariz. – Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. – El Rey Theatre
Nov. 27 – San Diego, Calif. – Music Box