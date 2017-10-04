There’s no denying that Snow Tha Product has bars for days, and she has the receipts to prove it. Snow has already proven herself worthy well before she dropped off not one but three of her Vibe Higher cyphers on YouTube. Now she plans to stand out from other high-profile Latino rappers with her latest single from her new mixtape.

“Got a private party in my telly, got that Puerto Rican thing to me,” Snow raps in the audio clip up top. “Not even my light work is that heavy, It’s the rap game’s Mariaveli, You’re better off checking and respecting the name.”

Snow takes on Castro Escobar and Kap G’s recent single “My Work,” produced by .EC Martinez, and flips it into her own creation called “My Work Part 2.” As you can see above, Snow’s rhymes are the perfect foreshadowing of what to expect from her highly anticipated mixtape Vibe Higher which drops later today. The single made waves hours before she officially kicks off her Vibe Higher tour in Fresno, CA.

Stream Snow Tha Product’s new single “My Work Pt. 2.”, then check out the Vibe Higher tour dates below.

Oct. 4 – Fresno, Calif. – Strummers

Oct. 5 – Berkeley, Calif. – Cornerstone Berkeley

Oct. 6 – Petaluma, Calif. – Phoenix Theater

Oct. 7 – Santa Cruz, Calif. – The Catalyst

Oct. 8 – Reno, Nev. – Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor

Oct. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex

Oct. 12 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Mesa Theater

Oct. 13 – Fort Collins, Colo. – Aggie Theatre

Oct. 14 – Denver, Colo. – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Oct. 15 – Colorado Springs, Colo. – Black Sheep

Oct. 17 – Lincoln, Neb. – Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 18 – Wichita, Kan. – Rock Island

Oct. 19 – Chicago, Ill. – Metro

Oct. 20 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Rave Bar

Oct. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. – Ready Room

Oct. 23 – St. Paul, Minn. – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Oct. 24 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly’s

Oct. 26 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Emerson Theatre

Oct. 27 – Ann Arbor, Mich. – Blind Pig

Oct. 29 – Cleveland, Ohio – Grog Shop

Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Rex Theater

Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, Pa. – The Foundry at the Fillmore

Nov. 2 – New York, N.Y. – SOB’s

Nov. 5 – Durham, N.C. – Motorco Music Hall

Nov. 08 – Atlanta, Ga. – Masquerade – Hell Stage

Nov. 14 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Sunshine Theater

Nov. 16 – Farmington, N.M. – Top Deck

Nov. 17 – Flagstaff, Ariz. – Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. – El Rey Theatre

Nov. 27 – San Diego, Calif. – Music Box