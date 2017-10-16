Three national days of mourning have been declared in Somalia as the death toll continues to climb following a “barbaric” attack in the capital city of Mogadishu Saturday (Oct. 14). A truck bomb detonated in the middle of a crowded street killing at least 300 and injuring hundreds more.

READ: Somalia Drought: At Least 110 People Dead From Starvation In 48 Hours

“We have confirmed 300 people died in the blast. The death toll will still be higher because some people are still missing,” Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of the city’s ambulance service, confirmed Monday. The explosion is believed to be the work of terrorist group al-Shabab.

More than 160 unidentified bodies were buried on Sunday, in the deadliest terror attack in Somalia since the extremist group began an insurgency in 2007, the BBC reports.

The attack is also the deadliest in Africa’s Sub-saharan region since a 2015 attack in Kenya claimed more than 140 lives.

As world leaders spoke out to condemn the attacks, the Eiffel Tower went dark at midnight Sunday in a show of solidarity with Somalia.

Turkey moved early to provide medicine and medical professionals, along with airlifting dozens to the country for treatment following a request from Somali leaders, according to Somalia’s information minister Abdirahman Osman.

over 30 injured people were flown to Turkey to receive medical assistance. Thanks to Turkey for it is readiness as always to assist #Somalia. Turkey won the hearts and minds of Somali people pic.twitter.com/aa7uI2I8x5 — Abdirahman O. Osman (@engyarisow) October 16, 2017

Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia, which border Somalia, have also offered to send medical aid, Osman tweeted.

See photos below.

#Somalia hundreds of Mogadishuans at Banadir junction to donate their blood for the victims of yesterday’s attack. kudos to Mogadishu pple. pic.twitter.com/IPOogmfXO5 — Hussein Mohamed 🇸🇴 (@HussienM12) October 15, 2017

#Turkey is the first and the only foreign to come to the aid of #Somalia following the #MogadishuTruckBomb #MogadishuisMourning pic.twitter.com/0mlnm2FI4E — Yassin Juma (@Yassinjuma) October 15, 2017

Is the world going to ignore what happened in #Somalia #MogadishuTruckBomb 💔

Death toll over 231 & 275 injured.

Let’s #PrayForSomalia 🙏🏽🇸🇴 pic.twitter.com/IhhJSRJKey — Karabo Mokgoko 👸🏽 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) October 15, 2017

Minister of Health of #Turkey arrives in #Mogadishu as a solidarity with victims of the barbaric attack on 14 October 2017 – Turkey has won the hearts and minds of Somali people by providing direct support that is visible and genuine pic.twitter.com/PZ3etGu3LM — Abdirahman O. Osman (@engyarisow) October 16, 2017

Doctors and medical staff from #Djibouti along with emergency supplies heading to #Mogadishu. So proud. pic.twitter.com/qnUMrjxGdV — Alan Ibrahim (@Dhambaalka) October 16, 2017

Biggest Explosion heard so far in #Mogadishu,more lives lost here. pic.twitter.com/YhsPMJh0G0 — Today from Somalia (@Showqi2013) October 14, 2017

READ: Navy SEALs Take Down Al-Shabab Leader in Somalia