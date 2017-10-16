Death Toll In Somalia Climbs After Country’s Deadliest Terror Attack In Over A Decade

Three national days of mourning have been declared in Somalia as the death toll continues to climb following a “barbaric” attack in the capital city of Mogadishu Saturday (Oct. 14). A truck bomb detonated in the middle of a crowded street killing at least 300 and injuring hundreds more.

“We have confirmed 300 people died in the blast. The death toll will still be higher because some people are still missing,” Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of the city’s ambulance service, confirmed Monday. The explosion is believed to be the work of terrorist group al-Shabab.

 

More than 160 unidentified bodies were buried on Sunday, in the deadliest terror attack in Somalia since the extremist group began an insurgency in 2007, the BBC reports.

The attack is also the deadliest in Africa’s Sub-saharan region since a 2015 attack in Kenya claimed more than 140 lives.

As world leaders spoke out to condemn the attacks,  the Eiffel Tower went dark at midnight Sunday in a show of solidarity with Somalia.

Turkey moved early to provide medicine and medical professionals, along with airlifting dozens to the country for treatment following a request from Somali leaders, according to Somalia’s information minister Abdirahman Osman.

Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia, which border Somalia, have also offered to send medical aid, Osman tweeted.

