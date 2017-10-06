Stream Kelela’s ‘Take Me Apart’ Album

Kelela’s Take Me Apart album is no longer a craving — the project is now here to move your mind, body and soul. The genre blending artist’s 14-track opus is a moody mix of aural experiences that beg for the listener to think outside of the box on subjects like love, self confidence and a wide array of mixed emotions.

“If you want something to happen, it’s not by chance. The greater the risks and the more uncomfortable you feel, the greater the outcome and the potential gain,” Kelela told The Fader.

The singer’s Take Me Apart project is available for purchase on Apple Music now.

