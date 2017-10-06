As Suge Knight sits in jail awaiting the start of his murder trial, the former Death Row Records label head is lining up a defense that hinges on accusations against Dr. Dre. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old former rap mogul claims that he saw proof of Dre’s alleged plan to have him killed.

Knight filed new legal documents stating that Dre dropped a $20,000 deposit to put a hit out on him.

Dre’s lawyers call the story “absurd.”

Still, Knight maintains that he viewed the check in 2016, which was written to a man named Dwayne Johnson, who allegedly admitted that it was a murder-for-hire payment. Knight says he and a private investigator met with Johnson in July of that year.

In the legal docs, Knight purportedly states that he spotted Johnson in the parking lot of the Compton burger joint, on the day of the 2015 deadly hit-and-run that landed him behind bars. Knight attests that he feared for his life upon seeing Johnson which led to him running over two men, Cle “Bone” Sloan, and Terry Carter as he attempted to leave the parking lot.

Carter died, while Sloan suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Knight however, has long maintained the self-defense narrative, but the story has changed a bit over the last two years. In March 2015, Knight’s attorney Matthew Fletcher, argued that Carter and Sloan were attempting to ambush Knight. As a result, Knight was fearful that he would be killed and fled the scene, running over both men as he left.

But Knight’s latest legal filing adds yet another chapter to the peculiar story that now involves his fiancee, Toi-Lin Kelly, and his business partner, Mark Blankenship who are accused of selling footage of the horrifying incident to TMZ. Last month, Kelly and Blankenship were each indicted on a felony count of conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to commit grand theft. Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Blankenship was awaiting arraignment.

As for Knight, his murder trial is scheduled to begin in January.

