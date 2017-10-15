Ever since The New York Times published their damming story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and misconduct against Hollywood actresses, more and more women are speaking up about their own experiences with the fallen producer. However, it’s Chef Sunny Anderson who via Twitter blamed the women for not speaking up sooner.

When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave. The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim. — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs? — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

People out here just using the word “brave” like they know what it is. — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can. — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

Anderson’s comments quickly caught fire on Twitter with many side eyeing the chef for what they believe was victim blaming.

#SunnyAnderson just lost some support.

Women theorizing about clothes&cleavage being the cause for rape make ZERO sense. pic.twitter.com/BdX2YSfMSs — Letitia (@IAMJustLetitia) October 15, 2017

This is not the issue here. You’re way off the mark. Humans should be able to go wherever they want and not be sexually assaulted. Period. — Jesimiel R. Jenkins (@jesimielross) October 15, 2017

Sunny Anderson is a great example of how folks move the bar to blame women for powerful abusive men. — Rod (@rodimusprime) October 15, 2017

Not sure what caused Anderson’s change of heart, but she then took to Twitter to apologize for her deeply offensive comments.