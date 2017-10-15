Chef Sunny Anderson Blames Women For Not Speaking Up About Sexual Harassment

Ever since The New York Times published their damming story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and misconduct against Hollywood actresses, more and more women are speaking up about their own experiences with the fallen producer. However, it’s Chef Sunny Anderson who via Twitter blamed the women for not speaking up sooner.

Anderson’s comments quickly caught fire on Twitter with many side eyeing the chef for what they believe was victim blaming.

Not sure what caused Anderson’s change of heart, but she then took to Twitter to apologize for her deeply offensive comments.

