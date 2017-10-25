Sure Knight has changed his mind about suing Chis Brown. The onetime rap mogul dropped his lawsuit against Breezy after the “Party” singer’s lawyer threatened a counter suit, TMZ reports.

Last year, Knight filed a lawsuit against Brown in connection with a 2014 shooting at 1Oak nightclub that left him with multiple gunshot wounds. Knight alleged that Brown, who was performing at the venue for a MTV VMAS party, failed to provide accurate security thus allowing a gun to get inside. 1Oak was also named in the suit.

According to TMZ, Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos sent a letter claiming that Knight’s suit would be thrown out. He also threatened to file a malicious prosecution suit against the Death Row Records co-founder, which was apparently enough encouragement for him to toss the lawsuit.

Ironically enough, Knight was shot at another party for the MTV VMAs, back in 2005. The 52-year-old Compton native has been locked up for the last two years as he awaits the start of his murder trial which is scheduled to begin in January.

