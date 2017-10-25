Suge Knight Drops Nightclub Shooting Lawsuit Against Chris Brown
Sure Knight has changed his mind about suing Chis Brown. The onetime rap mogul dropped his lawsuit against Breezy after the “Party” singer’s lawyer threatened a counter suit, TMZ reports.
Last year, Knight filed a lawsuit against Brown in connection with a 2014 shooting at 1Oak nightclub that left him with multiple gunshot wounds. Knight alleged that Brown, who was performing at the venue for a MTV VMAS party, failed to provide accurate security thus allowing a gun to get inside. 1Oak was also named in the suit.
According to TMZ, Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos sent a letter claiming that Knight’s suit would be thrown out. He also threatened to file a malicious prosecution suit against the Death Row Records co-founder, which was apparently enough encouragement for him to toss the lawsuit.
Ironically enough, Knight was shot at another party for the MTV VMAs, back in 2005. The 52-year-old Compton native has been locked up for the last two years as he awaits the start of his murder trial which is scheduled to begin in January.
