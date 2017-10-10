Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone has hinted on more than one occasion that the follow-up to the 2015 film Creed will be hitting theaters in 2018. Now, he’s saying that he’ll be replacing Ryan Cooler as the director for the next installment, and he will also serve as the film’s producer.

Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year … One more Round ! #creed2 #mgm #fighting #workout #exercise #boxing A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

“Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year … One more Round !” he wrote on Instagram yesterday (Oct. 9). Early September, Stallone wrote that the film will be released sometime next year, and that he and Jordan are “getting stronger.”

The film, which Coogler directed and wrote, is a spinoff of the cult classic Rocky film series. Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Creed, and Stallone portrays Rocky Balboa in both franchises.

Creed garnered $173 million worldwide, and Stallone received an Academy Award nomination for his role.