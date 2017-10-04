Even if Hurricane Harvey has fallen out of the daily news cycle, the people of Houston are still in need and SZA is lending a helping hand. After the storm hit in early September, the “Love Galore” singer decided to use the remaining stops on her CTRL tour to collect necessities for victims.

The TDE artist expanded her relief effort as additional hurricanes battered the gulf coast and Caribbean islands, and has called on fans to donate non-perishable foods, diapers, gloves, masks, trash bags, baby food and formula, feminine hygiene products, and more.

“Thank you so much for those who’ve brought stuff so far,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “Every bit helps.”

As the tour rolled into Houston on Tuesday (Oct. 3), SZA gave fans a chance to “chill” with her after the show, in exchange for donating items to hurricane victims.

And she’s obviously not alone. The entertainment industry has come out strong to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, the latter of which destroyed Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

