Grammys season is quickly approaching, and while TDE songstress, SZA is a top contender for her own Grammy nomination, she’s turned her attention to her labelmate, Kendrick Lamar. In her recent cover interview with Billboard, SZA asserted that K.Dot completely deserves to win an award for Album of the Year for his studio album, DAMN. In fact, she says the AOY honor is actually “past due.”

When asked who she will be rooting for between Ed Sheeran and Kendrick for the AOY category, she clearly went with family. “I don’t know Ed ­[Sheeran] personally, though I love him and his music,” SZA said. “But I watched [Lamar’s] process—he’s a true, genuine genius.

She went on to explain how Kendrick continues to separate himself from other artists. “Dot doesn’t play any instruments, but he designed and ­produced his whole album. From scratch. Like… it’s too much. It’s too incredible,” she added. “I’ve never witnessed anyone do that, except for maybe Frank [Ocean]. It’s past due. He’s the most inspiring person I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

Over the course of his career, Kendrick has raked in a total of seven Grammys. His first came two years earlier in 2015 for To Pimp A Butterfly. That same album was also nominated for Album of the Year, but was snubbed by Taylor Swift’s 1989.

A rap album has not won the top Grammy Award since 2004, when OutKast won for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Let’s hope that changes this year.