Shortly after SZA scored her first platinum record for her track “Love Galore,” the TDE songstress blessed her fans with an unreleased verse, and it’s amazing to say the least. The new verse features SZA laying down a mix of raspy vocals combined with flowy raps.

READ: SZA Earns Her First Platinum Record With “Love Galore”

While Travis Scott’s aut0-tune verse completes the single, fans can’t help but fantasize what it would’ve been like to get SZA’s extra bars on the official release. The CTRL artist released the verse in an Instagram video while on her tour.

In the short clip, fans can see the singer dancing around while mouthing the words. “I be looking good, I be feeling nice. Working on my aura…” she rap-sings. In the caption, SZA commented on the unreleased verse, saying, “Ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was.”

READ: Could Cardi B Join SZA On The Remix Of “Love Galore”?

“Love Galore” was the lead single from her debut project, CTRL. The track was declared certified platinum on Sept. 20. Check out the unreleased verse below.