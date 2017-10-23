SZA spilled the beans about who she’s working with for her next album.

READ: SZA Says Kendrick Is More Than Worhty Of An ‘Album Of The Year’ Grammy

While discussing the attempt to categorize a genre for her music, the singer-songwriter tells the Los Angeles Times she is working on new songs with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson.

“People grapple with labeling me as hip-hop, R&B or pop, and it’s interesting to me. I’m just making music,” she says in the profile.

READ: SZA Has Been Using Her ‘Ctrl’ Tour To Collect Necessities For Hurricane Victims

“I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I’m making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.”

SZA’s debut album, Ctrl, which was released in June, was recently certified gold.

This story was originally published on Billboard.