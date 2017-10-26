T-Pain and Blac Youngsta aren’t shy about what they want in their new video for “Goal Line.” These lyrics definitely aren’t safe for work/school, so be proceed with caution.

READ: Watch T-Pain Perform An Autotune-Free Medley Of His Hits On ‘TRL’

The boys revert back to their teenage years in the visuals — when chasing girls and having a good time were their main leisurely activities. Watch Teddy and Blac act deviant in the outlandish visuals below.