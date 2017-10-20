Internet Is On The Hunt For Howard University Student After Hilarious Viral Tweet

CREDIT: Getty Images

A tweet from an airplane passenger sitting next to a Howard University professor has the Twittersphere on the hunt for a student who may have failed his midterm at the school.

“This professor graded tests next to me the whole flight,” the tweet reads. “If there’s a Taiwan Jones at Howard, boy you failed the f**k out ya midterm.” The quote has over 40,000 retweets, over 145,000 favorites, and one big question: “where is Taiwan Jones?”

You usually can’t get anything past the Internet’s super sleuths, but the validity of Jones’s page is something they can’t seem to figure out. There have reportedly been several dupe accounts for the young student, but one page looks like it could belong to the actual Taiwan Jones.

“So… i just found out i failed my midterms but also went viral on the internet and i don’t know how to feel..” Jones wrote. His initial reaction to the tweet saying he failed was a simple ellipsis.

While learning that he failed his midterm may put a damper on his Howard Homecoming weekend, the Internet got a great laugh nonetheless. Check out some hilarious reactions below.

