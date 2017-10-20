A tweet from an airplane passenger sitting next to a Howard University professor has the Twittersphere on the hunt for a student who may have failed his midterm at the school.

“This professor graded tests next to me the whole flight,” the tweet reads. “If there’s a Taiwan Jones at Howard, boy you failed the f**k out ya midterm.” The quote has over 40,000 retweets, over 145,000 favorites, and one big question: “where is Taiwan Jones?”

This professor graded tests next to me the whole flight. If there’s a Taiwan Jones at Howard, boy you failed the fuck out ya midterm — roy (@Old_Orleans) October 19, 2017

You usually can’t get anything past the Internet’s super sleuths, but the validity of Jones’s page is something they can’t seem to figure out. There have reportedly been several dupe accounts for the young student, but one page looks like it could belong to the actual Taiwan Jones.

“So… i just found out i failed my midterms but also went viral on the internet and i don’t know how to feel..” Jones wrote. His initial reaction to the tweet saying he failed was a simple ellipsis.

So… i just found out i failed my midterms but also went viral on the internet and i don’t know how to feel.. — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

Considering I failed my mid term, I feel like I should drop out and pursue the career of a sound cloud rapper — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

While learning that he failed his midterm may put a damper on his Howard Homecoming weekend, the Internet got a great laugh nonetheless. Check out some hilarious reactions below.

Will the real Taiwan Jones please stand up? pic.twitter.com/2ZXB0lkiHx — (@zafff__) October 20, 2017

how many Taiwan Jones’ are there at Howard who have exactly the same twitter account & Bio. Someone is scamming us here either way. — Madikizela-Theu. (@Monde_Kapa) October 20, 2017

October 20, 2017: the number of Taiwan Jones clones on Twitter reaches critical mass October 21, 2017: the Taiwan Jones clone war begins — undead (@TroyLWiggins) October 20, 2017

It’s too late in the week and too early in the day to deal with this many fake Taiwan Jones’. — andré (@carIisIe) October 20, 2017