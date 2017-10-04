Talib Kweli Uplifts The People On “Heads Up Eyes Open” Feat. Rick Ross And Yummy Bingham (Video)

Talib Kweli has started the process of rolling out his upcoming project, Radio Silence. The effort’s first offering comes from an uplifting track featuring Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham called, “Heads Up Eyes Open.”

The song’s accompanying video, directed by SmithHouse, follows a handful of men as they take on the world to feed their families in various ways. On the rap side of things, both Talib and Rick Ross offer sizzling rhymes, and wise words that we can live by.

“A wise man know what he know and what he doesn’t/If he’s not really sure what he’s saying, he don’t discuss it/A righteous man walks the earth without judgment/And loves his enemies enough to deliver justice/A pious man relies on religion for his direction/At times he introspective, but his bible he’ll never question/A dying man will make a confession, try to get into heaven,” raps the Brooklyn native.

Earlier this year, Talib joined forces with Styles P on their joint EP, The Seven. Radio Silence will hit the ‘Net on Nov. 17.

Watch the video above.