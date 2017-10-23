Talib Kweli Enlists Jay Electronica, Waka Flocka & More For His ‘Radio Silence’ Album

Talib Kweli has been preparing the world for his upcoming album. Over the past couple of months, we’ve heard new releases from the veteran wordsmith like “Heads Up Eyes Open” with Rick Ross and “She’s My Hero.” Recently, Kweli confirmed that his Rozay assisted single will appear on his new album Radio Silence and revealed the rest of the tracklist, which is full of unique features.

Kweli recruited Jay Electronica, BJ The Chicago Kid, Anderson .Paak, Waka Flocka, Bilal, Robert Glasper, and more to throw down on the project. Along with the tracklist, Kweli also revealed the official album art, which was painted by artist Jerome Lagarrigue. Look out for Radio Silence dropping Nov. 17. Check out the full tracklust plus push play on the album’s third single “Let It Roll” below.

1. “The Magic Hour”

2. “Traveling Light” ft. Anderson .Paak

3. “All of Us” ft. Jay Electronica & Yummy Bingham

4. “She’s My Hero”

5. “Chips” ft. Waka Flocka

6. “Knockturnal”

7. “Radio Silence” ft. Amber Coffman & Myka 9

8. “The One I Love” ft. BJ the Chicago Kid

9. “Heads Up Eyes Open” ft. Rick Ross & Yummy Bingham

10. “Let It Roll”

11. “Write at Home” ft. Datcha, Bilal & Robert Glasper