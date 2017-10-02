By way of Madison, Wisconsin rapper Ted Park steps out with a new collaboration today (Oct 2). Having already worked with the likes of Rich the Kid, Chevy Woods and OG Maco — just to name a few — he debuts a new track, “No Go,” (produced by the platinum selling DJ Pain 1) with Korean rapper Okasian, who is most known to American audiences from the viral hit “It G Ma.”

“It was crazy how the record came together,” recalls Ted. “Okasian dm’d me on IG and I was shook [laughs]. “He’s one of my favorite Korean artists, and the first major one that to reached out and showed so much love — it was a blessing. “I sent the record through to him because I thought it matched his dark and hard hitting sound, and he had it back to me next day. We have even more joints coming which I know the people are gonna love.”

Ted signed wit Capitol France/Universal earlier this year and is currently working on a new project with the label. Previously, the rapper released his viral video “Me Love” and the Billboard-charting single “Hello.”