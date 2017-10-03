An 18-year-old has accused two NYPD officers of raping her back in September, however the cops being investigated allege the sex was consensual.

According to reports, the unidentified teen was driving with friends in Coney Island on Sept. 15 when two plainclothes detectives in a black van pulled them over. Michael David, the teen’s attorney, says one of the passengers had pills and a prescription but the detectives told them to leave.

READ Denny’s Employee Fired After Telling Four Black People To Pay Before Their Food Arrived

Police reportedly then placed the young woman in a van and drove to a nearby parking lot where they forced her to perform sexual acts on both of them. David alleges one of the men also raped the 18-year-old and then dropped the girl off blocks away from the 60th precinct. David says his client went to a hospital where doctor’s said there was proof of sexual assault.

The teen’s claims are being investigated by the Brooklyn District’s Attorney’s office and Internal Affairs.”These are serious allegations and I am very concerned, however until this investigation is completed I cannot make an informed comment,” the president of the detective’s union said.”

READ Judge Banned From Louisiana Restaurant For Calling Patron A “Fat Ni**er”

David said his client was taken advantage of not only because she’s a woman but because of her size.

“She’s handcuffed, she’s 5’2″, 100 lbs., she’s very petite, the officers were both over 6′, I don’t think there’s anything she could have done.”