In the wake of allegations and revelations from actresses about being sexually harassed by film executive Harvey Weinstein, actor Terry Crews has come forward to reveal that he was once groped by a Hollywood executive at a function.

The Brooklyn Nine Nine star detailed the incident and his feelings standing in solidarity with other victims of sexual assault on his Twitter Tuesday (Oct. 10).

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” he wrote. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates.”

He wrote that he wanted to confront the unnamed individual for what he did, but he decided against it, stating that it may not look good for him in the long run.

“I was going to kick his a** right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear… ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he continued. The executive reportedly apologized the next day, but that did not change the fact that he did something heinous.

“I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence…. I let it go,” he continued. “And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized? (No).”

“I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent,” he concluded.”…But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator… Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone.”

