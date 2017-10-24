Notorious photographer, Terry Richardson has endured a lengthy career of working with major publications, but it seems his run has finally come to an end.

Allegations of sexual assault and harassment have followed the photographer since 2010, but in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, companies are just now taking action. Most recently, Condé Nast reportedly banned Richardson from working with an publication under it’s company indefinitely, Telegraph reports.

READ: ‘Murica! Salute Nicki Minaj’s Patriotism In This Terry Richardson Shoot

Condé Nast COO, James Woolhouse confirmed the news an email to the Telegraph, stating that all unpublished work by Richardson should be “killed or substituted.” This decision will mean that Richardson’s work will no longer appear in the publishing house’s top brands, such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, and W.

While Richardson has worked with nearly every celebrity, from former presidents (Barack Obama) to celebrities, his photo shoots with various hip-hop artists have attracted a lot of attention. He’s previously worked with Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Lil Kim, Lil Wayne, and more.

Regardless of his edgy photo skills, his career has been plagued by accusations of sexual misconduct for years. A number of women have accused the photographer of pressuring models to pose nude and blatantly assaulting women during private shoots.

READ: Wiz Khalifa Rolls Through Terry Richardson’s Studio (With Something Rolled, Of Course)

Publishing companies and brands have reportedly been under pressure to take action against Richardson since 2014. But with more women joining the #MeToo movement, executives are finally starting to wake up.