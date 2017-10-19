Check Out A Sneak Peak Of Lena Waithe’s ‘The Chi’

Lena Waithe made headlines earlier this Fall after she became the first African-American to win an Emmy award for comedy writing for Netflix’s Master of None. But now Waithe is under the spotlight once again for her upcoming series, The Chi. In preparation for the highly-anticipated premiere, Showtime dropped its first sneak peek.

READ: Showtime Orders Lena Waithe’s Chicago Based Drama, “The Chi” To Series

The one-minute teaser delves into the adventures of a group of young children in Chicago, Waithe’s hometown. The series is loosely based on Waithe’s own life growing up on the Southside of the windy city. “I rep #TheChi everywhere I go, if you’re feeling the teaser hit that retweet button,” Waithe wrote on Twitter following the preview.

Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell and Moonlight’s Alex Hibbert are set to star in the series, alongside a handful of others. Common will reportedly executive-produce the series.

READ: Donald Glover, Sterling K. Brown And Lena Waithe Make History At The 69th Emmy Awards

The Chi is set to premiere on Showtime on Jan. 7. Check out the teaser below.