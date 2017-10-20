The Game has recently become tabloid fodder following rumors he impregnated a 15-year-old girl. Multiple gossip blogs have obtained messages from the woman who claimed the Compton rapper knew of the girl’s age and is reportedly supporting her financially.

Seemingly unfazed by the allegations, on Thursday (Oct. 19) he took to social media to address the claims. Game posted a photo of himself smoking in the studio and wrote, “Not here to entertain lies or felonious stories. Laughing at how lame some people are. Stalking others lives, fabricating stories to look like fools in the end.”

He adds that his only concern is his career and his family and concluded his posts with a slew of hashtags like “#TheInternetIsTheDevil” and “#TheTruthWillSetYouFree.”

It’s the first post the “All Eyez” rapper posted on his Instagram — aside from a post congratulating Gucci Mane and his new wife Keyshia Ka’or on their union — since August.

In a statement to Complex, Game said, “This story is a lie made up by a child whom I’ve never met nor talked to in my life. I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer.”

