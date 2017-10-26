The Game Calls On Jeremih, Young Thug & Sevyn For “Oh I” Single

The Game loves ’90s era rap and R&B music — there’s no doubt about that. For his latest single, the West Coast bandit tapped Jeremih, Young Thug and Sevyn to help him rehash a familiar sound for the clubs.

Bongo the Drum Gahd laced the nostalgic track, “Oh I,” with pieces from Foxy Brown and Blackstreet’s ’96 single, “Get You Home.” This sounds like something that will eventually lead to the release of The Game’s West Side Story album — which is rumored for release before the X-mas.