As The L.O.X. ride out the finishing leg of their Key to Life tour, the Yonkers trio decided to drop a brand new EP fittingly titled, #4NoReAsOn.

The 4-track project, which includes songs “Break It Down,” “Gangsta Party,” “Let’s Work” and “Re-Up,” finds Jada, Styles and Sheek in true street form, as they bless the mic with mean and violent lyrics over brooding production laid down by Derez Deshon and L-Biz.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the former Ruff Ryders released their first album in sixteen years with Filthy America…It’s Beautiful.

Stream #4NoReAsOn below on Tidal.