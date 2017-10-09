The L.O..X return with a powerful new record titled “Hit a Roach” as they kick off their ‘Key to Life’ tour. With Jimmy Dukes and Smiley’s People providing the crying production, Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss take turns rapping about their individual trials and tribulations.

“I say a prayer then I hit a roach/Money and respect, go and get them both/No longer a beginner/But I still remain a sinner/Though the end may be getting close/Love lost can be found again/Return to the essence, hearing how the angels sound again/Meanwhile, I’m crying yak/And my head is feeling crack, but I’ma need to cover ground again/Speaking to the dead like Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense,” raps Styles P.

Also, Smoke DZA and Statik Selektah, Westside Gunn and Conway joined the L.O.X. on the ‘Key to Life’ tour, which kicked off yesterday in Charlotte, N.C.

Stream “Hit a Roach” below.

