The Weeknd Announces ‘Starboy’ Comic Book With Marvel

2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Red Carpet
CREDIT: Getty Images

Ahead of his appearance at New York Comic Con Oct. 7, The Weeknd has announced a collaboration with Marvel Comics.

“The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY… comic book coming soon,” the singer wrote on Twitter. He’s previously teased the comic in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts earlier this week.

Last month, the Weeknd appeared on Gucci Mane’s new single “Curve.“

This article originally appeared on SPIN.

Tags: comic books, Marvel, the weeknd