Ahead of his appearance at New York Comic Con Oct. 7, The Weeknd has announced a collaboration with Marvel Comics.

“The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY… comic book coming soon,” the singer wrote on Twitter. He’s previously teased the comic in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts earlier this week.

Last month, the Weeknd appeared on Gucci Mane’s new single “Curve.“

The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY… comic book coming soon. I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth @ 2:30 #NYCCpic.twitter.com/gzblm3COOL — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 7, 2017

