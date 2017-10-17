The Weeknd released his third studio album, Starboy back in Nov. 2016, but it is apparently still breaking boundaries. According to a new report, the album has gone 2X platinum, making him the first artist to earn a multi-platinum album within the last year.

READ: The Weeknd Announces ‘Starboy’ Comic Book With Marvel

Starboy reportedly surpassed the two million sold mark earlier this month. In addition to the new milestone, the album already has four platinum singles, including, “Starboy,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Party Monster,” and “Reminder.”

On Monday (Oct. 16), The Weeknd hopped on Instagram to share his new plaques. The singer also reportedly received recognition for having more than 35 million RIAA song awards over the past five years.

“RIAA recently recognized the unparalleled success of The Weeknd’s album “Starboy” as well as the artist’s prolific career notching 11 Platinum or multi-Platinum certified songs during the last five years. The Weeknd is the only artist to earn a 2X multi-Platinum album released in the last year that also includes four Platinum (or higher) songs… Additionally, The Weeknd received recognition for more than 35 million RIAA Song Awards achieved in just five years,” The Weekend’s Instagram caption read along with a picture of him with his new accolades.

READ: The Weeknd Fan Alleges Two Members Of His Tour Staff Raped Her

The happy news comes shortly after it was announced that he would be coming out with his own comic book for Marvel. Congrats!