Mariah Carey’s mansion was targeted in a home burglary early Thursday (Oct. 19). According to various reports, Carey’s Beverly Hills estate was robbed of $50,000 worth of sunglasses and purses.

The thieves reportedly broke in through a window around 3 a.m., and set off the silent alarm before making off with some of her accessories. Carey’s security didn’t notice the break-in until three or four hours later, TMZ reports. No one was home at the time of the robbery, which is still being investigated by LAPD.

Carey and her children are currently in New York City. Hours before the robbery, the 47-year-old songbird took to social media to announce the release of her new Christmas Song “The Star,” from the forthcoming Sony Pictures animated film of the same name. Carey’s 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, are also featured on the song.

