When Thunderat dropped his Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald collabo “Show You The Way” in January, it held a sense of calmness that could heal any weary heart. From the looks of the visuals, the lovely tune can encourage embattled souls to rise once again.

READ Thundercat Announces More Awesomeness For The Soul With Third Album, ‘Drunk’

Released Thursday (Oct. 12), the video directed by Katarzyna Sawicka and Carlos Lopez Estrada follows the subject from “Them Changes” video on the road to fighting his depression at the TKM Wellness Center. Stripped of his brute manner when his arms were sliced by a fellow samurai in the “Them Changes” video, the character is given a spiritual awakening thanks to healers and the trio of talented men.

“We got the track from Thundercat and quickly realized that we had a unique opportunity to continue the story that we had started with ‘Them Changes.'” Estrada said in a press release. “We ended that video on a fairly grim note but “Show You The Way” offered a bright and contrasting soundtrack for a sequel of redemption.” Off of the spell bounding Drunk project, a glow of hope is on the horizon for our hero.

Thundercat’s year of sold out shows continues this weekend at the Red Bull Music Academy Festival Los Angeles. The Grammy-winner will begin his international trek at the Netherlands’ Rockit Festival Nov. 11.

Watch “Show You The Way” up top.

READ Thundercat & Kendrick Lamar Provide Meditation Music With “Walk On By”