Watch: TIDAL’s Hurricane Benefit Concert With JAY-Z, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez & More

Tidal’s hurricane benefit concert is currently underway at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Host Angie Martinez is reporting live from the arena and she invited some of her celeb friends like Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda to stop by in support. All proceeds will be donated to those affected by devastating hurricanes Harvey, Irma and and Maria.

JAY Z is headlining the event, along with performances DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith, Belly, Jadakiss, Iggy Azalea, David Bisbal, Donnie McClurkin, Jessie Reyez, Mack Wilds, Machel Montano, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mr. Eazi, Charly Black, Justine Skye, Princess Nokia, Tee Grizzley, Rapsody, Kranium, Chloe x Halle, Cipha Sounds, Victory and more.

Viewers at home can donate to the relief efforts by clicking here.