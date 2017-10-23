In addition to sending four planes to Puerto Rico packed with non-perishable goods, water, and clothing, the annual Tidal X benefit concert raised $3.7 million for hurricane and other natural disaster relief efforts, Variety reports.

The lengthy but impactful event took place on Oct. 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and featured performances by Jennifer Lopez, Princess Nokia, DJ Khaled, Stevie Wonder, Cardi B, Chris Brown, and JAY-Z. Organizations such as Kids In Need Foundation, Direct Relief, Global Giving and more will benefit from the funds,

READ: Leave It To Hip-Hop To Help Communities Everyone Else Has Forgotten

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still dealing with the eternal loss of electricity. In an interview with Vox, the Army Corps of Engineers’ program leader, Jose Sanchez, said the restoration of electricity will be a slow-burning process.

“This is something that’s going to take months to fix,” Sanchez said. “We’re dealing with a very tender system, a very sensitive system, and it will require a lot of work to get it back up.”

READ: Puerto Rico Faces A Grave Agriculture Crisis After Hurricane Maria: “There Will Be No Food”

In case you missed it, you can stream the concert and donate here.