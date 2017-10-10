Tierra Whack has kept her releases sporadic over the Past 24 months, but she never falls short on quality. Following “Shit Happens” and “Child Please,” the Philly artist returns with “MUMBO JUMBO” and its abstract visuals.

In a musical climate where descriptions like “mumble rappers” are more prone to be thrown on new talent over words like “artistic rappers,” Tierra answers with her own expressive vibes on the track. With social media — and the media in general — having a stronger impact on the way people of all ages think, act and talk around the world, the video comes at a fitting time.

Press play and interpret the “MUMBO JUMBO” for yourself.

(Directed by Marco Prestini)