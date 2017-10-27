Tiger Woods Sentenced To Probation In DUI Case

Tiger Woods is moving forward from his DUI case. The 41-year-old golfer appeared in a Florida courthouse Friday (Oct. 27) where he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to one year probation.

The plea deal will keep Woods from serving jail time, unless he violates the terms of his probation, at which point he could face up to 90 days behind bars. He was also ordered to pay a $250 fine, and a complete a DUI course.

Florida prosecutor Dave Aronberg said in court that Woods had already completed 50 hours of court-ordered community service through the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI in May. He was found asleep at the wheel near his home in Jupiter, Florida. A toxicology report revealed that Woods was under the influence of painkillers and sleeping pills.

In June, Woods announced that he was receiving “professional help” to manage his use of medications for back pain and a sleep disorder.

