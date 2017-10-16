On Oct. 9, 1983, 23-year-old Timothy Coggins was found dead on a power line in Sunny Side, Georgia. The case eventually went cold when those involved with Coggins’ murder reportedly began intimidating key witnesses. So for 34 years, Coggins’ surviving family lived knowing the one’s responsible for their loved one’s death roamed free. That all changed in March after investigators received new information.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said on Friday (Oct. 13) five people were arrested in connection with Coggin’s brutal murder including two members of law enforcement. According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution Frankie Gebhardt, 59, and Bill Moore Sr., 58 were charged with murder, concealing a body, aggravated assault, aggravated battery. Lamar and Sandra Bunn were charged with obstruction and Gregroy Hoffman was also charged with obstruction and violation of oath of office.

“(Coggins) was murdered brutally,” Dix said. “And we are going to make sure people answer to that crime.” Coggin’s niece Heather, expressed gratitude and relief that her uncle’s killer’s will finally be brought to justice.

“We have always wanted justice, held out for justice, and knew that we would have justice,” she said. “We have endured grief for the past 34 years. Our journey is coming to an end; their journey is just beginning.”