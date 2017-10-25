Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell won’t be kicking off her “It’s Still Personal” tour this month promoting her album of the same name. In a message posted to Instagram Tuesday (Oct. 24), the gospel singer announced that the jaunt is postponed due to low ticket sales.

“We are grateful for those who were planning to attend but our overall tickets sales haven’t shown that we have the support that we need to continue the tour at this time,” Campbell stated.

The 20-date solo tour, which she describes as a “praise filled, faith filled, entertaining, worship experience,” is on hold until Spring 2018. As previously announced, the show is expected to feature a guest spot from her sister and Mary Mary group member, Erica Campbell, along with other acts.

Campbell’s announcement comes after she received backlash for voting for Donald Trump. She further defended the controversial decision during an appearance on The Real promoting the final season of the WEtv reality show Mary, Mary. According to Campbell, she wasn’t necessarily a fan of Trump, but his campaign bid spoke to her “Christian values.”

“When it comes down to it, I chose based on my faith,” she explained. “I didn’t really like either one of the candidates, if I could just be honest.”

