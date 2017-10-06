Tina Campbell Further Elaborates On Supporting Donald Trump

Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell caused a firestorm earlier this week after mentioning that she voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election, because he aligned with her Christian beliefs.

READ: Tina Campbell Said She Voted For Trump Because Of His Christian Beliefs

“Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote?” she said in an interview with The Root. “And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.” Her comments were met with high criticism from many, including Tami Roman, who posed the question “How could she miss the shackles?”

Campbell stopped by the daytime talk show The Real to further elaborate on her statement.

“What I said is, if what you said during campaign appeals to me, and it appealed to my Christian values more than the other candidate,” she said. “When it comes down to it, I chose based on my faith. I didn’t really like either one of the candidates, if I could just be honest.”

“Do I agree with what’s being done and what’s being said? No,” she continued. “Do I promote and advocate any of that? No. Do I choose to give any more of my time to anybody who has an opinion about my right to vote and who I vote for, and what behind it? No. So, what’s the next question?”

She also said that she hasn’t agreed with what Trump has said and done while in office. However, as a Christian, she is “praying” for him.

“I’m a Christian, I’m supposed to pray with the leader. ‘Stand with’ does not mean I agree with everything,” she explained. “I’m upset with the things that he’s doing in this country. I’m upset with a lot of that…I ain’t out here campaigning for nobody but Jesus.”

READ: Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Pens An Open Letter Explaining Her Support For Trump

Okay…