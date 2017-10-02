There have been many people who were “canceled” by black Twitter for their allegiance to Donald Trump. Chrisette Michele was the first, Jim Brown, Ray Lewis and Steve Harvey merited an impending cancelation notice for meeting with the president at Trump Towers and the list goes on.

Tina Campbell however is earning a new type of cancelation after she admitted to voting for Trump because he’s a Christian. During an interview with The Root, the one half of the gospel group Mary Mary said she wasn’t thrilled with either candidates, but found commonality with Trump because of his beliefs.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of and so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote,” the 43-year-old singer said. “Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

Campbell admits that she doesn’t agree with a lot of Trump’s decisions, similar to how she didn’t agree with a lot of Obama’s, but says it’s not her job to judge but to pray for the Commander-In-Chief.

“Many of the decisions that he has made afterwards, I have not been in agreement with at all, which I wasn’t in agreement with my last president that I voted for,” she added. “But however, as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”

Black Twitter didn’t take too kindly to Campbell admission and made it known.

Tina Campbell said that she voted for Apricot Idi Amin because of his views on Christianity. What views on Christianity? — Sin The Baptiste (@DubbDeezy) September 30, 2017

As someone who was a huge fan of Tina Campbell I can tell you unequivocally that she’s canceled. She’s now in the same boat as Chrisette. pic.twitter.com/WgVt0OtYyR — Sure, Jan (@Mndspeak88) September 30, 2017