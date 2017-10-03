Tom Petty: Hip-Hop and R&B Artists Who’ve Sampled His Music

On Monday (Oct. 2), legendary musician Tom Petty was found unconscious “in full cardiac arrest,” Billboard reports.

The 66-year-old rock icon was found unresponsive in his California home and rushed to the hospital where he was placed on life support after medical officials ruled his brain was inactive. He remains on life support, TMZ adds.

Following news of his passing, tributes from fans and fellow artists poured out through social media, reaffirming the “Free Fallin” singer’s legendary status within the music industry. From “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” to “I Won’t Back Down,” singers and rappers found a spot within Petty’s discography to pull inspiration from.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of hip-hop and R&B artists who have fused Petty’s lyrics or melodies with their own.

READ: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Passing Of Tom Petty

—

1) “Free Fallin” – Tom Petty (1989)

Artist(s) Who Sampled:

Pimp C’s “I’m Free” (Pimpalation, 2006)

Chamillionaire’s “Good Morning” (Venom, 2009)

Teenage Fanclub & De La Soul “Fallin” (Judgement Night Soundtrack, 1993)

Mya “Free Fallin” (Moodring, 2003)



2) “I Won’t Back Down” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (1989)

Artist(s) Who Sampled:

Sam Smith “Stay With Me” (In The Lonely Hour, 2014)

What’s your favorite Tom Petty song?