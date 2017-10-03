Rest In Peace: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Passing Of Tom Petty

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Tour - Nashville, Tennessee
CREDIT: Getty Images

The music world and fans alike are mourning the sudden passing of rockstar Tom Petty, who passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest last night (Oct. 2).

A Florida native, Petty is famous for the songs “Free Fallin’,” “Breakdown,” and “American Girl.” He was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame in 2002. He and his group The Heartbreakers wrapped their 40th anniversary tour just last week at the Hollywood Bowl.

Hip-hop stars such as Chuck D and QuestLove have paid their respects to the icon. Read some of the tweets and IG posts below.

