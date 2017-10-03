The music world and fans alike are mourning the sudden passing of rockstar Tom Petty, who passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest last night (Oct. 2).

A Florida native, Petty is famous for the songs “Free Fallin’,” “Breakdown,” and “American Girl.” He was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame in 2002. He and his group The Heartbreakers wrapped their 40th anniversary tour just last week at the Hollywood Bowl.

Hip-hop stars such as Chuck D and QuestLove have paid their respects to the icon. Read some of the tweets and IG posts below.

Damn ….Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me ‘Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017

UPDATE – seems TMZ jumped the gun. But to continue…. I didn’t grow up with Tom Petty being played in my house. But as one of the classic rockers who embraced the MTV generation, Tom Petty became hugely influential to me and, along with the Heartbreakers, kept me connecting with rock n roll as I was becoming a musician in my salad days. Im still running down those dreams. A post shared by Talib Kweli (@talibkweli) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Wow just landed to this news!!! Another Legendary Icon Of My Era Of Dope Rock ‘N Roll Has Died… R.I.P. TOM PETTY… My High School Memories and Concerts! GREATNESS! SALUTE! A post shared by @djpremier on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

I am so grateful for Tom Petty’s music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017